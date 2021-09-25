Montreal's Dragon Flowers Shop Is Having A Big Sale This Weekend With Up To 50% Off Plants
Time to 'stalk' up! 🌱
Fall means cooler weather so you may not be spending as much time outdoors. That makes this the perfect time to stock up on plant friends to get you through the next several months, and there's a huge end-of-season sale happening at Montreal's iconic Dragon Flowers to help you do that.
According to an Instagram post from the family-run flower shop in the Mile End, all indoor houseplants are on sale, with discounts of up to 50%.
The sale will run all weekend long while supplies last.
To get your discount, just show them the above Instagram post when you arrive.
Happy plant shopping, Montreal!
End-of-Season Plant Sale
When: September 25 and 26
Address: 159, rue Bernard O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Get up to 50% off indoor houseplants — your new best friends for the fall/winter months.
