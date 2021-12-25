Trending Topics

Real Estate
montreal houses for sale

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS)

Others know it as the "molar house" — but whatever you call it, you'll want to see the 34-foot indoor pool.

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS)
Melanie Vallieres

Montreal is home to a number of weird, whacky and wonderful homes but the "roller coaster house" (known to others as the "molar house") is truly iconic. Since the property backs onto Rue Fleet, chances are high that you've driven past it and pointed it out, marvelling at its exterior design. But what does it look like on the inside?

If you've always wondered about the interior, you finally have an opportunity to peek inside. Located on Place Fallbrook in Hampstead, the roller coaster house is currently for sale. This means that — thanks to a real estate listing from Team Ann Malka — we are privy to the photos and features of the unique six-bedroom residence, which is going for an asking price of $4.95 million.

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS) Melanie Vallieres

The roller coaster house, listed by luxury brokers Ann Malka, Jade Sequerra and Tevin Crooks (Profusion Immobilier | Christie's International Real Estate), sits on a 9,270-square-foot lot.

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS) Melanie Vallieres

When you enter, you first notice the high ceilings and original late '70s architecture, as the house was built in 1976.

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS) Melanie Vallieres

The next thing you notice — visible through a glass wall on multiple floors of the home — is the 34-foot indoor pool, surrounded by 24-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the backyard.

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS) Melanie Vallieres

The pool area even has its own circular bar and sitting space.

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS) Melanie Vallieres

"Across the hall, the glassed-in living room offers a large entertaining area, a dining room and a beautiful traditional kitchen with balcony overlooking the garden," the listing explains.

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS) Melanie Vallieres

There are six bedrooms, five bathrooms and one powder room. Whoever gets the master bedroom actually gets a whole floor to themselves with what the listing describes as "private quarters." The remaining bedrooms are on the garden level plus one in the basement.

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS) Melanie Vallieres

While there is no actual roller coaster in the home, bonus features include a wood fireplace, two-car garage and jacuzzi bathtub.

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS) Melanie Vallieres

So, is it exactly how you pictured it?

Roller Coaster House

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS)

Google Maps

Price: $4,950,000

Address: 10, place Fallbrook, Montreal, QC

Description: This iconic Hampstead home features six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a spectacular indoor pool surrounded by glass walls and windows.

View Here

