Shakespeare In The Park Returns To Montreal This Week & It’s Totally Free
All Shall Be Well will be touring Montreal parks until August 6. 🎭
Shakespeare In The Park has officially made its return to Montreal this week — giving you a chance to see Repercussion Theatre's original play, All Shall Be Well by artistic director, Amanda Kellock.
The production is based on William Shakespeare's work with a "ça va bien aller" pandemic twist.
"Locked down by Plague in London, Shakespeare writes King Lear… Over 400 years later, actors living through a pandemic of their own hear of this feat and decide to perform a compilation of Shakespeare’s plague-related scenes. What could possibly go wrong?" Repercussion Theatre wrote on its website.
The play goes on to sample some of Shakespeare's most well-known and adored songs, sonnets, and plays and will be touring Montreal parks up until August 6, 2022.
Check out the schedule for when All Shall Be Well is expected to reach your neighbourhood:
- July 14: Dorval — Parc Pine Beach
- July 15: Morin Heights — Parc Basler
- July 16: Pierrefonds, — Parc-À-Ma-Baie
- July 17: Riviére-des-Prairies — Parc Saint-Joseph
- July 19: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce — Parc Trenholme
- July 20: Parc-Extension — Parc Jarry
- July 21: Ville de Mont-Royal — Parc Danyluk
- July 22: Dollard-des-Ormeaux — Bilbliothèque de D.D.O.
- July 23: Westmount — Parc Westmount
- July 24: Westmount — Parc Westmount
- July 26: Verdun — Parc de West Vancouver
- July 27: Kirkland — Parc Ecclestone
- July 28: Côte Saint-Luc — Jardins Ashkelon
- July 29: Saint-Lauren — Parc Philippe-Laheurte
- July 30: Stanstead — Le Cercle de Pierres
- July 31: Hudson — Hudson Village Theatre
- August 2: LaSalle — Parc Marie-Claire-Kirkland-Casgrain
- August 3: Westmount — Parc Westmount
- August 4: Westmount — Parc Westmount
- August 5: Baie-D'Urfé — Parc Fritz
- August 6: Plateau-Mont-Royal — Parc Jeanne-Mance
If you're looking for a more snazzy Shakespeare experience, Repercussion Theatre offers VIP packages for you to choose from, including its Classic Package, The Picnic Package and the Bubbly In The Park Package. Each package comes with VIP reserved seating and an array of other sweet perks.
While the show is free admission, donations are kindly accepted.
Shakespeare In The Park — Montreal Tour 2022
Price: Free (Donations accepted)
Address: Various parks across Montreal (see schedule here)
When: Until August 6, 2022