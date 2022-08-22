Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal Firefighters Respond To ​Fire & Find Injured Arson Suspect Inside Burning Building

Investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

Senior Editor
"Incendie" written on the side of a red fire truck.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

An arson suspect is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire at a business in Montreal's Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Authorities received a 911 call about the fire in a building on rue Saint-Zotique near rue de Saint-Vallier at around 4 a.m., Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told the media Monday morning.

After getting a handle on the blaze, firefighters are said to have discovered the injured man inside the business. He was then arrested and brought to the hospital.

As of 5 a.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the flames.

The investigation into the fire is now in the hands of the SPVM's arson squad, who Brabant said will head to the scene to try to piece together what happened exactly.

There were no other reports of injury.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

