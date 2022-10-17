Montreal Police Are Investigating Possible Arson At A Daycare
Montreal police are investigating after a daycare fire showed signs of arson, SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Youakim told the media.
The incident occurred in a building on boulevard Pierrefonds near the intersection with rue Fredmir in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro in the wee hours of Monday morning. Youakim said police got a call about the fire at around 2:30 a.m.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and didn't locate any injured individuals.
Youakim cited certain "elements" that pointed to criminal behaviour. SPVM investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened.
There are no other details so far. This article will be updated if/when there is new information.
