Montreal First Responders Saved The Life Of A 30-Year-Old Man Found Shot Tuesday Night
He's in the hospital but expected to survive.
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital and expected to survive after sustaining a gunshot injury in Montreal Tuesday night. Police and medical professionals say a tourniquet applied by the officers who found the man helped save his life.
The incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. when authorities received a 911 call about an injured individual in an apartment on chemin Queen Mary near boulevard Décarie in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.
Police arrived to find the 30-year-old man with a gunshot injury to his lower body, SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois told MTL Blog. He was transported to the hospital.
Comtois said investigators didn't find any suspects inside the building and are currently trying to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
A police perimeter that had been in place on Queen Mary was lifted by Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
