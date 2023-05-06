Montreal's Free Comic Book Day Is This Weekend — Here's What You Need To Know
Free titles and special events throughout the city. 🦸
Whooshing into town like a caped crusader, Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is set to save Montrealers money and time searching for new reads on May 6.
Comic book fans and newbies alike can dive into a treasure trove of free titles at stores across the city, immersing themselves in the world of superheroes and fantastical realms without breaking the bank.
This year's FCBD spans forty-three titles in total, featuring fan-favourites from Star Wars to Avatar: The Last Airbender, and even some heroes in a half-shell (that's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, for the uninitiated). Animal Crossing, Smurfs, and Street Fighter round out the roster, ensuring there's something for everyone.
Plus, retailers are upping the ante, adding extra sales and activities to their heroic line-up, making this year's event more epic than ever. While you enjoy the freebies, don't forget to show your support for the indie stores you visit by making a purchase or two alongside the complimentary comics.
Here are some participating comic book stores in Montreal where you can dust off that cape and leap into the action:
Omnibus Bookstore
Where: 625, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
Reason to Visit: Local artists will be showcasing their work and offering special commissions. It's an excellent opportunity for comic book enthusiasts and collectors to get their hands on some unique artwork. You can also expect over 30 FCBD comic titles, along with other freebies while supplies last.
Capitaine Québec
Where: 1837, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
Reason to Visit: All merch at this downtown retailer, including figures and statues, will be 20% off, while all graphic novels, hardcovers and trade paperbacks are being sold at 30% off. You can also score 50% off back issues from a premium bin and 75% off back issues.
Librairie Brave Comix
Where: 4154B, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
Reason to Visit: You can snag free comics and additional sales on the purchase of various items at this Westmount store, which will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Komico
Where: 4960, boul. Décarie
Reason to Visit: One of the older comic book stores in Montreal, you should add this spot to your bucket list if you're looking for a wide selection and knowledgeable staff.
1000000 Comix
Where: 3868, rue Jean Talon Est
Reason to Visit: In addition to free comics, all back issues, trade paperbacks and hardcovers will be 50% off. Plus, dollar bins will be reduced to just 50 cents, making it the perfect time to stock up on your favourite titles.
Cosmix
Where: 931, boul Décarie
Reason to Visit: This store near Côte-Vertu metro station will have major discounts, and comes highly recommended by customers for its quality service, selection and organization.
Crossover Comics
Where: 3560, rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Reason to Visit: You can snag top-tier titles for 20% off at this Saint-Henri gem, as part of a mega store-side sale on all items, including liquidation stock.