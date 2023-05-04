Montreal Comiccon Has Unhelmed A New Guest Of Honour From The Star Wars Franchise
This is the way.
The force will be strong at Montreal Comiccon this summer. In honour of Star Wars Day, also known as May the 4th Be With You, the annual comic book conference has announced that actress Emily Swallow will be attending this year. Swallow is best known for her role as The Armorer in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
She'll join fellow cast members Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Captain Carson Teva) at the Palais des Congrès from July 14 to 16. If fans are lucky, she might don her costume and covertly walk the floor like she did at Fan Expo in Cleveland earlier this year.
Aside from her work in a galaxy far, far away, Swallow has also played notable roles in other popular series and media. She portrayed The Darkness, a powerful entity in The CW's Supernatural, and returned for the show's final season. Swallow also lent her voice to Lisa Tepes in the Netflix animated series Castlevania and portrayed Emily, a Seraphite in the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us Part II.
Attendees of Montreal Comiccon can also look forward to meeting members of various Star Wars cosplay groups, including the 501st Legion (Forteresse Impériale Garrison), the Rebel Legion (Spectre Base), the Dark Force Spire (The Dark Empire), the Clan Gaht Kyr’bes (Mandalorian Mercs) and the Québec Astromech.
Cosplay enthusiasts can dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters and participate in this year's costume contest, with prizes awarded for the most creative and accurate costumes.
If you're ready to strike while the beskar is hot, you can grab your tickets for Montreal Comiccon here.