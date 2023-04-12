Montreal's Free Outdoor Comic Book Festival Is Returning To Saint-Denis In May
Prepare for an action-packed weekend! 🦸
Montreal's Festival BD is making a heroic comeback to Saint-Denis. From May 26 to 28, you can celebrate the art of comics with fellow enthusiasts, artists and industry professionals from around the world.
The three-day event serves as a meeting point for comic book fans and creators, and aims to promote and elevate the medium in all its forms.
Over 250 cartoonists and 160 exhibitors are expected to attend this year. And the best part? The outdoor event is completely free and bilingual, with more than 60 activities planned for all ages and interests. The full program will be released early next month.
Last year marked the first time that the festival was held on Saint-Denis. The street was blocked to traffic between Gilford and Roy, creating a 1.2-kilometre comic book walk. Attendees were encouraged to engage with the world of comics through art battles, workshops and other hands-on activities.
So mark your calendar — whether you're a die-hard fan or a curious newcomer, Festival BD is a colourful opportunity to discover new reading material and connect with some pretty creative people.
Festival BD de Montreal
When: May 26 to 28, 2023
Where: rue Saint-Denis
Cost: Free