Montreal's New City Gas Is Hosting A Massive Halloween Party With Top DJs & Tickets Are $25
The person with the best costume will win $5,000. 🎃
Halloween is around the corner, and Montrealers are getting ready for the spookiest time of their lives. If you want to go beyond the quaint "trick-or-treat" tradition and party hard with your fellow monsters, there will be a massive "Karnavale" festival happening at New City Gas on October 28 from 10 p.m. until the witching hour (3 a.m.).
The party will feature renowned DJs ACRAZE and Tony Romera as headliners, as well as emerging talents Dave Summit and Mekki.
You might recognize ACRAZE from this iconic 2021 hit.
ACRAZE - Do It To It (ft. Cherish) - (Official Lyric Video)www.youtube.com
On top of a banger of a lineup, there will be a costume contest and the party animal with the best costume will win $5,000.
To enter the competition, you must first purchase tickets and make sure you'll attend the shows on October 28 wearing your spooky outfit. Then, at the party, you will have to complete the registration form and have your photo taken at the photo booth located in the NFT Gallery.
Two rounds of voting will take place via theNew City Gas Instagram story on October 31 and November 1. The candidate with the most votes in the second round will win the grand prize.
So, if you were planning to wear a jaw-dropping costume this Halloween and want to party like there's no tomorrow, this could be the opportunity.
Karnavale: Halloween Festival at New City Gas
Cost:
- $25 for general admission
- $45 for VIP
- Table reservations available
When: October 28, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa
