I Tried Montreal Halloween Pop-Up Bar Black Lagoon & The Drinks Alone Are Worth The Visit
The drinks are to die for.
The long-awaited, nationally recognized gothic pop-up bar series Black Lagoon has finally landed in Montreal, and MTL Blog got a firsthand look at what the final version looked like, complete with creepy custom glassware and a bespoke Rob Zombie-filled playlist.
Last time we visited the Black Lagoon, it was partially set up as a preview of the main event. Co-creator of the entire nine-bar series, Kelsey Ramage, told MTL Blog in August that there would be a stand-up coffin, a smoke machine and even a creepy hidden area taking advantage of the space in the host bar, Bar 132 Vintage.
Montreal Halloween pop-up bar Black Lagoon interior, including candles hanging from the ceiling.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Some of the big plans Ramage shared may have missed the mark slightly — the decor was a little underwhelming, despite some stellar details like floating candles, hanging chains and the promised coffin — but the drinks were absolutely worth the visit. The creepy extra space unfortunately couldn't be used, as it blocked the business next door, the bar's owner told MTL Blog over email.
Montreal Halloween pop-up Black Lagoon bar with cobwebs.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
To Bar 132 Vintage's credit, despite these hitches, it was packed to the brim and most people ordered off of the limited-edition Black Lagoon menu. Gone are the simple black-and-pink cups at the preview; instead, we were served in delicate, decorated glassware and a massive ceramic sculptural glass featuring a skeletal mermaid and the Black Lagoon logo.
Montreal Halloween pop-up bar Black Lagoon cocktails and shots.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
The drinks made a strong visual impression, and they were tasty to boot. I tried two specialty cocktails and one of the themed shots, all of which leaned more sweet and fruity. The unassumingly simple drink on the left is called the Nightwish, featuring vodka, banana and cardamom bitters, and tastes like a chai lemonade.
Person drinking a cocktail from a glass with a mermaid image at Montreal Halloween pop-up bar Black Lagoon.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
In that ostentatious ceramic cup is the ominously-named Closed Casket, a whiskey-based drink with a light, tropical sweet and sour taste like old-fashioned candy. The shots in front are called Wicked: a simple mix of vodka, pineapple and coconut that goes down surprisingly smooth.
The drinks ranged in price from $12 to $21, with shots around $5 each. All told, the ambiance was creepier and more gothic than Bar 132 Vintage's usual vibe, and it made for a fun atmosphere to enjoy some well-balanced drinks. If you're as obsessed with the mermaid ceramic as I was, you'll be happy to know it's actually for sale.
Montreal Halloween pop-up bar Black Lagoon exterior with graveyard decorations.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
So, if you're already living and breathing the hardcore gothic creepy vamp lifestyle, this event might feel a little tame. But if you're anticipating an evening of nice seasonal drinking, this is a fun and affordable pop-up experience.
Montreal's Black Lagoon Pop-up
Where: 132 Bar Vintage — 132, rue Fleury O., Montreal, QC
When: October 1 to 31, 2022
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
