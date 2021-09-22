Montreal Has An Ultra-Chic New Wine Bar With A Huge Terrasse
Big retro vibes.
Montreal has a new wine bar to add to its already stacked list of drinkeries. Brouillon — third-wave café by day, bar by night — has opened in front of marketing agency TUX at Plaza Saint-Hubert with a natural wine menu, shareable dishes and food from local épicerie Chez Conserva, and a 40-seat terrasse right on the plaza, according to a press release shared with MTL Blog.
The interior design sets the mood.
Described as "warm and eclectic" with "a touch of Berlin," the bar features wood, chrome, brass and leather details, a linoleum floor "reminiscent of old schools," and a raw wood ceiling with a giant glowing Japanese lamp hanging from its centre.
In addition to a menu of over 50 wines, Brouillon serves beer, cider and kombucha on tap, as well as a selection of cocktails.
Get the details below.
Brouillon Montreal Wine Bar & Café
Price: Between $6 and $21
Where: 6580-A, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC
When: Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to midnight
Why You Have To Try It: To sip some wine in a cozy, chic interior or on a giant terrasse at Plaza Saint-Hubert
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.