Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal's Mile End Will Host A Japanese Cultural Festival With Street Food & A Market

YATAI MTL is back this June!

Two people kneeling in a Montreal park with a Shiba Inu dog (left); Two people preparing food on a grill under a tent (right).

Two people kneeling in a Montreal park with a Shiba Inu dog (left); Two people preparing food on a grill under a tent (right).

Yasuko Tadokoro | Courtesy of @yataimtl

YATAI MTL, a festival of Japanese food and culture, is returning to Montreal's Mile End in its full form this June after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The three-day event will feature street food vendors and a market in a neighbourhood park, according to a press release shared with MTL Blog. Visitors will also be able to participate in on-site activities and "cultural programs."

This year, YATAI MTL will take place in tandem with the second edition of Japan Week, during which local Japanese restaurants will showcase their offerings.

Restaurateurs can sign up to participate through an online form until April 18.

Organizers say to "expect to find a lot of Japanese street food, sake, whiskey and Japanese beer, Japanese products and a swarm of Shiba" during the two events.

Child approaches a statue in a Montreal park.Child approaches a statue in a Montreal park.Yasuko Tadokoro | Courtesy of @yataimtl

The popularity of the Shiba Inu party of Japan Week 2021 led to a spring of other adorable doggie events, including a Shiba v. corgi costume contest, that warmed many a pandemic-weary heart.

YATAI MTL also hinted at an "80s Japanese disco night" during the 2022 event.

YATAI MTL will take place between June 10 and 12, 2022. The second edition of Japan Week is scheduled for June 6 to 12.

Get the essential details on the two events below.

YATAI MTL Japanese Cultural Festival & Japan Week 2022

Shiba Inu dog.

Shiba Inu dog.

Yasuko Tadokoro | Courtesy of @yataimtl

Where:

  • YATAI MTL: Montreal Mile End
  • Japan Week 2022: participating restaurants across the city

When:

  • YATAI MTL: June 10 to 12, 2022
  • Japan Week 2022: June 6 to 12, 2022

YATAI MTL 2022 Facebook Event
Japan Week 2022 Facebook Event

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...