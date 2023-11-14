Montreal's Old Port Is Getting A Giant Skating Rink & You Can Glide Under The Stars
Put the "win" in winter. ⛸️❄️
Montreal's Old Port is getting a frosty facelift. This winter, you can take in the twinkling city skyline on skates and under a blanket of stars. The Old Port Skating Rink will open its icy embrace on December 9 and remain a glacial paradise until March 10, 2024.
The rink is practically a whole winter festival on ice. The lineup of events is tailored to bring cheer to all ages. Santa Claus is set to make an appearance, bringing a touch of North Pole magic to the heart of Montreal.
For those who love rhythm with their rink time, DJ on Ice nights are set to turn the ice into a dance floor. The rink will also be a part of Montreal's Nuit Blanche party, blending art, culture, and ice skating in a unique nocturnal experience.
In a special preseason promotion, the Old Port Skating Rink is offering up to 25% off on season passes. The discount is available until December 8, making it an attractive offer for early birds. Individual season passes, originally priced at $39, are now available for $29.25 (taxes included). Family season passes have also seen a price drop from $90 to $72.
Season pass holders get a bonus 25% discount on tickets to the immersive Space Explorers: The Infinite experience and enjoy discounted parking at the Clock Tower Quay.
For those who prefer a spontaneous slide, or more occasional visits, the rink offers Individual Day Passes for $10 and a Family Day Pass for $27. A small price to pay for a day of pirouetting in a winter paradise.
Unlimited access to the rink means unlimited views of and the sheer joy of ice skating in a refrigerated rink that boasts some of the best ice in town.
The Old Port Skating Rink offers skate rentals, free lockers, and cozy resting areas. And when you need a break, you can warm up with beverages and snacks at the Grande Roue café.
Come for the skating, stay for the sparkling winter vibes. Montreal's Old Port is set to be the "coolest" place in town — literally and figuratively!
Old Port Skating Rink
When: Opens December 9
Where: Bonsecours Basin
Cost: $10+/individual day pass; $29+/individual season pass