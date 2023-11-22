Cirque Du Soleil CRYSTAL Is Bringing Frosty Flips & Icy Tricks To Montreal (FIRST LOOK)
"Canada is very passionate about things like hockey and ice sports, and this is extremely unique."
Skate-laced acrobatics are carving a path back to Montreal, as Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL glides into town. The one-of-a-kind spectacle, which last played in Quebec six years ago, has toured the globe and is now returning to its roots.
CRYSTAL marks a first for Cirque du Soleil, set in an ice rink and featuring artists skating across the stage. You can catch the acrobatics on ice at the Bell Centre from December 21 to 31, a showcase of synchronized, freestyle, and extreme skating intertwined with hallmark Cirque acts like swinging trapeze and aerial straps.
MTL Blog got a behind-the-scenes look at the rigorous training that shapes the awe-inspiring acts.
Cirque du Soleil extreme skater Martin Barrau performs a stunt over two ice ramps.David Rawalia | MTL Blog
Cool moves, hot show
The first half of the show reaches a thrilling crescendo with the "X Boys," a group of extreme skaters known for their high-speed maneuvers and jaw-dropping aerial feats. The artists have been perfecting their routines at the Aréna Chénier in Anjou, Montreal, gearing up for a homecoming performance.
The story follows a young girl named Crystal as she experiences a range of emotions, including love, happiness, pain, and fear. Each part of the show reflects these feelings, with extreme skating capturing the essence of excitement and the adrenaline rush of overcoming challenges.
The "X Boys" on the highest ramp platform at Aréna Chénier.David Rawalia | MTL Blog
Ramping up the thrills
"Our act specifically really brings the energy to the crowd. We introduce extreme skating where we're doing flips on ramps like hockey players going full speed," CRYSTAL performer Johanny "Jojo" Velasquez told MTL Blog.
"I love to go big, I love to go fast. I kind of bring a cool gymnastic style to the extreme skating with my flips," he said.
A key performer in CRYSTAL, Velasquez, is an "ice cross prodigy" who joined the show in 2022. He has won ice skating competitions worldwide, including a World Junior title in 2020 in Mont Du Lac, Wisconsin, and a second-place finish in Rautalampi, Finland.
CRYSTAL performer Johanny "Jojo" Velasquez.David Rawalia | MTL Blog
Jojo's path to Cirque du Soleil is as unique as his skating style. He began rollerblading at age two, influenced by his professional rollerblader parents, and transitioned to ice hockey at ten. His passion for both sports perfectly prepared him for his role in CRYSTAL.
He anticipates that the Montreal audience, with their love for ice sports, will find the show exceptionally engaging. "Canada is very passionate about things like ice hockey and ice sports, and this is extremely unique. You're not going to see this anywhere else, so they're gonna love it," said Velasquez.
An extreme skater hops over a ramp.David Rawalia | MTL Blog
Carving out excellence on the ice
Behind the scenes, Coach Jean-Damien Climonet, a former French Olympic freestyle skier, plays a pivotal role in shaping the performance. His role transcends traditional coaching, involving casting and crafting the show's most dynamic acts. "When we started working on the ice show, I proposed trying some ramps, and that's how it started," Climonet told MTL Blog.
Climonet's role also involves scouting artists who can meet the show's demanding requirements. "The ideal profile for performers [in CRYSTAL] is really good inline skaters, able to do tricks at a skate park, and good on ice," he said. The combination is rare, he added, making the casting process a challenge.
A close-up of Jojo's ice skates that have a "Jo" on the tongue of each boot.David Rawalia | MTL Blog
For those who do make the cut, the training regime is intense, involving three hours on ice daily, supplemented by trampoline sessions. Performers can experiment and refine their techniques in the air without any of the risks associated with performing on ice.
The controlled setting of a trampoline helps build muscle memory and spatial awareness, which are critical for executing complex jumps and flips. The method is particularly beneficial for inline skaters, who may not have prior experience with aerial stunts, ensuring a safer transition to performing those tricks on ice.
A stunt involving one skater flying over another on a ramp.David Rawalia | MTL Blog
Climonet emphasizes the importance of trust and precision in the performance. The act requires close coordination among artists, making teamwork and trust crucial. The act, a six-minute finale of Act One, is physically demanding and requires precise movements and high cardiovascular endurance.
The ramps used for the extreme skating acts in CRYSTAL are crafted from a unique material meant to replicate artificial ice. The plastic-like sheeting, used for its durability and reliability, lets the performers execute high-speed stunts and intricate routines. But the material is harder to source in Canada than in Europe, so the show uses a mix of artificial ice surfaces, some that promote speed, others not so much. That means performers must adapt their technique depending on the ramp.
Cirque du Soleil coach and former French Olympic freestyle skier Jean-Damien Climonet.David Rawalia | MTL Blog
Looking ahead to the Montreal shows, the coach expressed a special excitement, "It's always special coming back to Montreal because most of the shows start from here."
Catching the cool comeback
Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL is a 100-minute-long performance excluding a 25-minute intermission. Tickets are available online, starting at $59 (+ tax) for general admission. There's also a special Black Friday deal through November 28, which allows savings of up to 30% on select shows and certain price levels.
CRYSTAL is set to deliver a frosty fusion of circus artistry and extreme skating. The Montreal show promises a cool blend of Cirque's imaginative storytelling and icy athleticism. Bon spectacle!
CRYSTAL
When: December 21 to 31, 2023
Where: Centre Bell, 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Cost: $59+/general admission