An Ice Skating Rink In Montreal's Old Port Will Host DJ Nights Under The Ferris Wheel
You can get season pass for 25% off until December 9.
Montreal's Old Port is reopening its massive ice skating rink, so you can glide under the glow of the Bonsecours ferris wheel. The rink will host a grand opening on December 10, which will kick off weekly events through March 5, 2023.
You can pick between "DJ on Ice" Friday evenings, "Live Saturdays" with musical performances and "Family Sundays" with kid-friendly games and activities.
The rink will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday to Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday to Sunday.
You can snag one-day access tickets for $8.25 or take advantage of a season pass pre-sale through December 9, which lets you access the rink all season long for $24.75 (25% off the usual $33 season pass rate).
If you decide to hit up the rink for a date night or friendly outing, you can grab a snack or hot drink at the Bonsecours bistro. Heated rest areas will also dot the small island at the centre of the rink.
Ice skates will be available to rent for $11.96 per adult from Patin Patin. Sharpening for hockey and figure skates costs $6.95. The rental lodge will also have helmets, skating trainers and padlocks for $4.35 each.
You can use the latter for the free on-site lockers that can hold your shoes and belongings (or you can bring your own padlock to keep them safe).
No matter what time of day you visit the rink, you'll get panoramic views of Old Montreal and the Saint Lawrence River that make braving the cold totally worth it.
Old Port Skating Rink
When: December 10 to March 5
Where: 362, rue de la Commune Est
Cost: $8.25 one-day general admission, $33 season pass