Montreal Is Getting An All-Night, Glow-In-The-Dark Fluorescent Party For Nuit Blanche
Fluorescent decor, a live body painting show and techno music.🕺
Nuit Blanche Montreal is around the corner, giving you plenty of options to dance the night away until the early morning hours. Former bathhouse Bain Mathieu is joining the all-night fun with "Lumière Noire XII" on February 25, a massive fluorescent party running from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and featuring about 50 artists.
The popular event is back for its 12th edition in Montreal. The venue is transformed for total immersion into a "surrealist world" made of extravagant decor, colourful video projections and trippy visuals.
You might find this particularly appealing if you're a psychedelia and techno enthusiast ready to hit the dance floor until sunrise.
You can expect DJ sets by Alpaka Musik, DJSchoolMTL, Kontrast Montreal and more local talents.
Lumière Noire XII will also feature a few shopping booths and an unprecedented circus show by Mystika & friends, with pole dancers, a Cyr wheel, acrobats using aerial silks and lasers.
Attendees are invited to be part of the creative process by participating in a number of on-site workshops.
The bar will be serving alcohol until 3 a.m. and juices only thereafter until the end of the party.
No need to worry about getting there and back: on Nuit Blanche, the Montreal metro will be running all night without interruption so that festivalgoers can get around the city safely.
LUMIÈRE NOIRE XII
Price: $73.22
When: February 25, from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Where: Bain Mathieu, 2915, rue, Ontario E