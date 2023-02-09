The Montreal Metro Will Run All Night Long For One Night This Month
It's for Nuit blanche!🕺
Montreal is keeping the party alive this winter with a series of all-night events, including the upcoming 20th anniversary of Nuit Blanche on February 25. For this special occasion, the Montreal metro will be running all night without interruption so that festivalgoers can get around the city safely and effectively.
"The STM is pleased to collaborate with this flagship Montreal cultural event and offer participants the chance to enjoy the programming to its fullest by getting them around the city, all night long," Marie-Claude Léonard, chief executive officer of the STM, wrote in a press release.
Usual metro and bus ticket rates will apply.
The city-wide party will be spread across eight Montreal areas: the Quartier des spectacles, downtown, Old Montreal, the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Quartier Latin, Village, Mile-End, Hochelaga and Montréal-Nord.
The STM will also deploy a team of guides, dubbed the Brigade Nuit blanche, throughout its network to help you find the shortest way to get to your destination. Plus, you might get a little prize from one of them.
Most locations are set to shut down at 2 a.m., but you will have the chance to dance the night away until 6a.m. at MTelus 23-hour party, and it's 100% free-to-attend!
Nuit Blanche 2023
When: February 25 to 26
Where: the Quartier des spectacles, downtown, Old Montreal, the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Quartier Latin, Village, Mile-End, Hochelaga and Montréal-Nord.