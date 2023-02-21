nuit blanche montreal

These Montreal Bars & Restaurants Will Have All-Night Service On Nuit Blanche

Some are staying open through 8 a.m.!

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​People sit at a bustling bar. Right: The Montreal skyline at night.

@blvdstlaurent | Instagram, @mtl2424 | Instagram

Over a dozen Montreal bars are keeping the lights on and the drinks flowing all night for Nuit Blanche and now you can stay lit along with them.

MTL 24/24, the organization behind the city's epic 24+ hour NONSTOP parties with extended bar service, is collaborating with the Société de développement du boulevard Saint-Laurent to keep Montrealers entertained for longer at some of the Main's most popular watering holes.

Eighteen venues along boulevard Saint-Laurent will participate in the initiative on February 25 — some hosting DJs, karaoke and dance parties — as part of an ongoing pilot project to test out all-night nightlife in the city. You'll also be able to snack until the sun comes up at a handful of local restaurants.

You can hop around or stick it out at one of these spots until at least 5 a.m., with some remaining open even later:

  • Apt.200, 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • Bar Bifteck, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • Bar Blue Dog, 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. (DJ sets)
  • Bar Champs, 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. (Queer karaoke)
  • Bar St-Laurent Frappé, 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.
  • Casa del Popolo, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • Don B Club, 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. (DJ sets)
  • École privée, 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • Frite Alors!, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • La Casona, 9 p.m. - 8 a.m. (Latin dance)
  • La Sala Rossa, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. (Musical performance)
  • Le Bayou Bar | 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.
  • Le Belmont, 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. (Dance party)
  • Le Salon Daomé, 10 p.m. - 8 a.m. (DJ sets)
  • Peopl, 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. (DJ sets)
  • Rouge Bar, 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. (DJ sets)
  • Suwu, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • Urbanista Lounge Bar, 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Just maybe don't forget to wear your boots out, given the high likelihood of encountering sidewalk spew on your morning walk home.

​LA MAIN NON-STOP

When: February 25, 2023

Where: 18 venues on boulevard St-Laurent

Facebook Event

Sofia Misenheimer
MTL Blog, Associate Editor
Sofia Misenheimer is an Associate Editor for MTL Blog focused on gas prices in Montreal and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
