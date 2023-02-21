These Montreal Bars & Restaurants Will Have All-Night Service On Nuit Blanche
Some are staying open through 8 a.m.!
Over a dozen Montreal bars are keeping the lights on and the drinks flowing all night for Nuit Blanche and now you can stay lit along with them.
MTL 24/24, the organization behind the city's epic 24+ hour NONSTOP parties with extended bar service, is collaborating with the Société de développement du boulevard Saint-Laurent to keep Montrealers entertained for longer at some of the Main's most popular watering holes.
Eighteen venues along boulevard Saint-Laurent will participate in the initiative on February 25 — some hosting DJs, karaoke and dance parties — as part of an ongoing pilot project to test out all-night nightlife in the city. You'll also be able to snack until the sun comes up at a handful of local restaurants.
You can hop around or stick it out at one of these spots until at least 5 a.m., with some remaining open even later:
- Apt.200, 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Bar Bifteck, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Bar Blue Dog, 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. (DJ sets)
- Bar Champs, 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. (Queer karaoke)
- Bar St-Laurent Frappé, 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.
- Casa del Popolo, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Don B Club, 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. (DJ sets)
- École privée, 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Frite Alors!, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- La Casona, 9 p.m. - 8 a.m. (Latin dance)
- La Sala Rossa, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. (Musical performance)
- Le Bayou Bar | 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.
- Le Belmont, 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. (Dance party)
- Le Salon Daomé, 10 p.m. - 8 a.m. (DJ sets)
- Peopl, 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. (DJ sets)
- Rouge Bar, 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. (DJ sets)
- Suwu, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Urbanista Lounge Bar, 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Just maybe don't forget to wear your boots out, given the high likelihood of encountering sidewalk spew on your morning walk home.
LA MAIN NON-STOP
When: February 25, 2023
Where: 18 venues on boulevard St-Laurent