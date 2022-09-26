Montreal Is Getting Another All-Night Party With Over 20 Hours of Bar Service
This is the second NONSTOP event by MTL 24/24.
Montreal's party scene is getting another city-approved all-nighter with alcohol served for almost a full 24 hours. The NON STOP pilot project is back on September 30, from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m., with performances by local DJs to celebrate five years of advocacy by MTL 24/24 to destigmatize nocturnal events.
“We're confident our efforts will result in the adoption of nightlife public policy that meets the needs of our city's cultural and economic communities," said MTL 24/24 General Manager Mathieu Grondin.
The organization is behind the creation of the Night Council, which elected an 'after-hours mayor' two years ago to liaise between the city and people invested in nighttime activities. MTL 24/24 also runs the annual Night Summit conference, which sparked the first 29-hour NON STOP party in May 2022.
The upcoming event marks the second installment of the series, which was created to test the feasibility of letting some venues serve alcohol later. Montreal began investing in noise reduction for late-night venues this summer and is considering allowing continuous party zones in the city.
“This pilot project is part of a desire to revitalize a sector that is in full recovery, while testing the best practices that will allow us to develop a safe model that respects the quality of life of Montrealers. The results of the first pilot project are positive and we are enthusiastic to continue these experiments in collaboration with MTL 24/24," said Luc Rabouin, who is responsible for economic and commercial development, knowledge, innovation and design in Montreal's Executive Committee.
Five local DJs will perform at NON STOP over the course of the night: Laurence Matte (10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.), Marie Davidson (12:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.), softcoresoft (2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.), Ouri (4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.) and Claire (6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.). Many of them are known faces from MUTEK, Piknic Electronik and Boiler Room events.
General admission tickets are available online for $35 (+ tax).
NON STOP
When: September 30, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Where: Édifice Wilder, 1435, rue de Bleury
Cost: $35 (plus tax)