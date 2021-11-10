News
stm

Montreal Is Healing — Metro Musicians Are Coming Back To Serenade You On Your Commute

But NO singing!

Montreal Is Healing — Metro Musicians Are Coming Back To Serenade You On Your Commute
Jeangagnon via WikiMedia Commons

Calling all musicians who missed out on metro busking during the pandemic — your time has finally arrived. The STM has announced that it will finally allow the gradual return of musicians to serenade you on your commute on the Montreal metro.

While there will be "special measures adapted to the public health situation," according to the STM, metro musicians can look forward to a gradual return to form.

Musicians who are planning to perform must fill out an online form on the STM website. The form officially opens on November 22. Artists must create an account and agree to all health regulations if they wish to perform.

Sadly for those musicians who want to belt out 'Wonderwall' over the din of an approaching metro, singing performances won't be allowed for the time being.

All musicians will need to be masked, except if they're playing a wind instrument.

As always, performers will be allowed to set up under the blue lyres. Considering the regulations, the STM has only opened up five spaces: three at Berri-UQAM, one at Guy-Concordia and one at Jean-Talon.

If all goes off without a hitch, the STM will "gradually make more lyres available over the coming weeks."

Metro musicians will return on November 29.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles