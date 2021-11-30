Montreal Is Getting A Real Ice Bar This Winter With A Giant Inflatable Igloo & Specialty Cocktails
Montreal's Riverside bar is transforming into a "winter wonderland" — with drinks!
What do you do during the winter when you run a popular outdoor bar? Well, you turn it into an ice bar, of course!
Montreal's famous Riverside St-Henri has frozen over for the winter months, transforming into 'Hiverside,' a terrasse covered with a giant, 40-by-20-foot inflatable igloo, and, inside, a bar and furniture made of ice.
"Amongst the frozen landscape of the sud-ouest and the Lachine Canal, a winter wonderland has emerged," a statement shared with MTL Blog reads.
The bar itself is the work of ice sculptor Julien Doré "of Hôtel de Glace fame," according to Riverside.
Hiverside will have chairs, benches and tables carved from ice and covered in recycled furs. There will also be a heated section at the back of the bar in case you catch a chill.
The folks behind Riverside St-Henri have partnered with mixologist Max Coubès to offer a spin on favourite seasonal drinks. The menu will feature both hot and cold cocktails such as their hot toddy, chocolate martini, cotton candy spritz, eggnog and mulled wine.
Hiverside will be open to the public on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to midnight. The bar will also be accepting reservations on the weekends for 1.5-hour blocks of time. Patrons can reserve time slots from 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays only. Walk-ins will be accepted during the weekend too.
Hiverside will have its official opening on Friday, December 10.
The bar promises Montrealers will be "equally amazed by both the beauty and intricacy of what awaits you."
Ice Bar At Riverside St-Henri
Where: 5020, rue St-Ambroise, Montreal, QC
When: Thursdays to Saturdays starting December 10
