Montreal Pasta Fest Starts This Week With Belly-Warming, Carb-Loaded Dishes From 19 Restos

Time for a pasta crawl.

Senior Editor
Pasta dishes from Montreal restaurants Vino Rosso and Pasta Express.

@vinorossomtl | Instagram, @pastaexpressfleury | Instagram

If there was ever an excuse for a pasta crawl, this is it. Montreal Pasta Fest starts May 11. 19 restaurants on the island, North and South Shores have created special pasta dishes for the occasion.

Organizers have billed the fest as "the largest celebration of pastas in the greater Montreal area." The goal is to showcase local pasta-makers and give Montrealers an opportunity to discover area Italian restaurants.

In addition to specialty pastas, participating restaurants will join in a friendly competition to create the perfect Carbonara, noodles coated in an egg and Pecorino cheese sauce and topped with bacon. Italian chef Mario Cioffi will judge the winner.

The Pasta Fest 2022 restaurants are:

Pasta Fest is just one of the Montreal events celebrating a particular food item this year.

"La Pizza Week" is on until May 14. Dozens of restaurants are serving their best — and sometimes wackiest — pies for Montrealers to taste. Customers can then vote for their favourites online.

Meanwhile, Poutine Fest will be making several stops in the Montreal area this spring and summer. 17 takes on the classic québécois meal, including a dumpling poutine, a pulled pork poutine, a cheeseburger poutine and a General Tao chicken poutine, will be on the menu in this roving festival.

Pasta Fest is one for two weeks, May 11 to 24, 2022.

Get the details below.

Montreal Pasta Fest

Where: 19 participating restaurants in Montreal, Boucherville and Terrebonne

When: May 11 to 24, 2022

Website

