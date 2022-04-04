Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal Police Are Asking For The Public's Help To Find A Missing Mother & Son

Ertha Jean, 32. Right: Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, 5.

SPVM | Twitter

The Montreal police are appealing to the public to help locate a missing mother and child. Ertha Jean, 32, and Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, 5, were last seen in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. Police have been looking for them since Saturday, April 2, SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told MTL Blog.

Police suspect Jean took Hyppolite after a disagreement with her husband. Brabant said the family arrived in Canada a few months ago and that Jean had wanted to move to the United States while her husband wanted to stay in Canada.

The SPVM thinks Jean took Hyppolite to the U.S. Montreal police are in contact with American authorities to help locate the pair, Brabant said.

Police do not believe the 5-year-old is in danger so have not issued an Amber Alert.

Investigators are now trying to get in contact with Jean through her husband and to locate her cellphone, which police believe is still in her possession.

