Montreal Police Are Asking For The Public's Help To Find A Missing Mother & Son
Police do not believe the 5-year-old is in danger so have not issued an Amber Alert.
The Montreal police are appealing to the public to help locate a missing mother and child. Ertha Jean, 32, and Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, 5, were last seen in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. Police have been looking for them since Saturday, April 2, SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told MTL Blog.
Police suspect Jean took Hyppolite after a disagreement with her husband. Brabant said the family arrived in Canada a few months ago and that Jean had wanted to move to the United States while her husband wanted to stay in Canada.
#MISSING \nErtha Jean, 32 years old and Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, 5 years old, were last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville area.Thank you for retweeting in order to find them quickly. #SPVM ^RMpic.twitter.com/R7pBQBSa1B— Police Montr\u00e9al (@Police Montr\u00e9al) 1649077441
The SPVM thinks Jean took Hyppolite to the U.S. Montreal police are in contact with American authorities to help locate the pair, Brabant said.
Investigators are now trying to get in contact with Jean through her husband and to locate her cellphone, which police believe is still in her possession.