Montreal Police Say One Man Is Dead After A Shooting In Saint-Michel Wednesday Afternoon
There have been a few shootings in the Montreal area this week.
One man is dead after a shooting in Saint-Michel Wednesday. Montreal police spokesperson said authorities received a 911 call about possible gunshots at the corner of avenue Shelley and boulevard Crémazie at around 4:25 p.m.
Police found an injured man when they arrived on the scene. He was then declared dead.
The spokesperson said investigators and forensic experts were on-site Wednesday evening.
There were no suspects as of 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident comes amid a violent week in the Montreal area.
One man died in Laval after an unknown shooter fired on a car in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Three others were injured, according to reports.
Early Sunday morning, two men were shot in an industrial area of Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. Both were expected to recover from their injuries.
