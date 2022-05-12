Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal police

Montreal Police Say One Man Is Dead After A Shooting In Saint-Michel Wednesday Afternoon

There have been a few shootings in the Montreal area this week.

Senior Editor
Montreal police officer.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

One man is dead after a shooting in Saint-Michel Wednesday. Montreal police spokesperson said authorities received a 911 call about possible gunshots at the corner of avenue Shelley and boulevard Crémazie at around 4:25 p.m.

Police found an injured man when they arrived on the scene. He was then declared dead.

The spokesperson said investigators and forensic experts were on-site Wednesday evening.

There were no suspects as of 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident comes amid a violent week in the Montreal area.

One man died in Laval after an unknown shooter fired on a car in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Three others were injured, according to reports.

Early Sunday morning, two men were shot in an industrial area of Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. Both were expected to recover from their injuries.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

