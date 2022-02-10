A Man Died After Being Found With Gunshot Wounds In A LaSalle Garage
It was Montreal's second homicide of 2022.
Montreal police have confirmed the city's second homicide of 2022. According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, authorities responded to several 911 calls concerning gunshots on rue Marie-Rollet near boulevard Guy-Bouchard in the borough of LaSalle at around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, February 10.
Police arrived to find a 46-year-old male victim inside a residential garage with gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to the hospital and later died. Chèvrefils said he was known to the police.
Major crime unit investigators and crime scene technicians were in LaSalle to try to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident. Shell casings were found on the scene.
There have been no arrests as of 8:50 a.m. Thursday.
Police confirmed Montreal's first homicide of 2022 on January 14: a 17-year-old man who died after sustaining a gunshot wound on rue Roy near rue Rivard in the Plateau-Mont-Royal in the evening of January 13.
Reports have identified the teenage victim as Amir Benayad.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.