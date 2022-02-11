Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
what to do in montreal this weekend

These Montreal Poutines Are Winning La Poutine Week RN & You Have 3 More Days To Try Them

Get 'em while they're hot! 🤤

Associate Editor
These Montreal Poutines Are Winning La Poutine Week RN & You Have 3 More Days To Try Them
@chez_simon_cantine_urbaine | Instagram, La Poutine Week

Looking for something to do this weekend that has nothing to do with Valentine's Day? For those of you whose first love is food, La Poutine Week 2022 is here to save you — and there are currently three Montreal poutines on the leaderboard that you'll probably want to try before it's too late.

While the festival is ongoing, which means people are still voting in real-time and the final winners have yet to be secured, it's not surprising that, as of Friday afternoon, the top five poutines in Canada were all based in Quebec.

The top three Montreal poutines are Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine's "The Urban poutine," Maamm Bolduc's "Bolduc PBJ" and La Belle Tonki's "Sate Drip Poutine."

The Urban poutine, which costs $20, is the most classic but buffalo sauce and smash burger sausages are an enticing twist. The restaurant describes the dish as, "our homemade fries, a double portion of squick squick cheese and our lightly Cajun-spiced brown sauce, all topped with Sugar Daddy Bacon smash burger sausages, grilled back bacon, caramelized onions and buffalo sauce."

For something more unusual — it's La Poutine Week, after all — the other two options both have unique elements.

The Bolduc PBJ is called PBJ due to the peanut butter sauce and bacon jelly it's topped with. It also has friends, cheese curds, gravy, deep-fried mac and cheese bites and the chef's special chilli oil. You can taste it for $16.50.

The Sate Drip Poutine, which is $16 is infused with La Belle Tonki's famous Asian comfort food flair: the restaurant's "That Drip Sauce," labneh, lime zest, pineapple chutney, basil, chilli pepper chips, popcorn chicken, fries, cheese curds, and gravy.

The festival is running until February 14 so you only have a few more days to taste these creations and rate them on the website. Eventually, a winner will be declared based on the votes.

The website shows you exactly how to order each poutine, including through DoorDash, UberEats, RestoLoco or by calling the restaurant directly.

Whether poutine is your one true love this V-Day or you're planning a poutine-filled date night, bon appétit!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

what to do in montreal this weekend

8 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Help Ignore The Ugh Of February

Feeling kinda 'meh' about February? We've got you covered!

@hotelnelligan | Instagram, @mikechaar | Instagram

February in Montreal can often times feel slightly underwhelming, or should we say very "ugh!"

Well, that's still no reason to let the winter blues keep you from enjoying your weekend. With plenty of things to do in Montreal, let us help you elevate your "ugh" to a "woohoo" with these must-do weekend activities.

Keep ReadingShow less

Poutine Week Has A Poutine Inspired By The Sunwing Influencers (Minus The Bad Taste)

You can try "Tulum's Influencers Birria Taco Poutine" in Montreal right now.

@111privateclub | Instagram, @labetise | Instagram

Just when you thought you'd heard everything you could ever want to know about the infamous Sunwing flight scandal, a delicious poutine named after the incident was born. As part of La Poutine Week 2022, La Bêtise Rosemont has created the "Tulum's Influencers Birria Taco Poutine" and you can taste it in Montreal right now.

"As part of Poutine Week, you can now try our Tulum Influencers Taco Birria Poutine," wrote La Bêtise Rosemont in an Instagram post. "One bite and you'll be whisked away to Mexico, of course without taking the Sunwing flight."

Keep ReadingShow less

7 Montreal Valentine's Day Date Ideas That Won't Make You Want To Throw Up

For the lovers who aren't into all the heart-shaped candies, red roses and fancy dinners.

@seefoodstagram | Instagram, @missleahmei | Instagram

When it comes to Montreal Valentine's Day date ideas, not everyone wants to get dressed up and go out for a fancy dinner. Don't worry, you're not alone.

If you and your lover think all the red and pink decorations are lame and a bouquet of roses and chocolate is far too basic, then we've got a few ideas as to how you can spend this capitalist holiday together.

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in montreal

8 Montreal Restaurants That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Gallivanting Through Europe

Enjoy the European side Montreal has to offer!

@nevski.mtl | Instagram, @q.jacqueline.w | Instagram

If there is one city where you can experience the charm of Europe without having to board a flight, it's Montreal! The city is full of delicious restaurants that will have you feeling like you took a trip without ever having to leave your own neighbourhood.

Now, with restaurants officially open again, there's no better time to take your palette on the European trip it deserves. Whether you're in the mood for some Italian flare, French flavours, or some Greek greatness, you're in for quite the treat.

Keep ReadingShow less