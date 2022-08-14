Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal apartments for rent

Montreal Rent For The Average 3.5 Has Swelled To Over $1,500/Month, Report Finds

Montreal is the second priciest city in Quebec, after Gatineau.

Staff Writer
The Montreal skyline with Mount Royal in the background.

The Montreal skyline with Mount Royal in the background.

Misscanon | Dreamstime

If you’re not quite in the market for the most expensive house in Quebec, taking a look at the average rent in Montreal might make you a little queasy. For those of us with more modest incomes, the continued increase in rent prices is not particularly comforting. According to Rentals.ca, the monthly price for a 3.5 rose to above $1,500 for the first time this June, after months of upwards trends.

And those prices might be affecting the city's popularity. Based on Rental.ca property listing clicks, Montreal was the least popular municipality in June, in terms of average pageviews, while Vancouver was the most popular.

In July, the average rent fell for the first time all year, according to a report released by Liv.rent. This hasn’t stopped Montreal from being the second most expensive city in Quebec.

Gatineau is more expensive than Montreal by a less-than-ten-dollar margin for a 3.5, despite an extreme 20.3% increase in price since last year.

Montreal’s average 4.5 is actually pricier than those in Gatineau, sitting barely under $2,000 compared to Gatineau’s $1,810 average.

Both cities barely reach the top 25 most expensive cities in terms of rent, with Ontario towns massively dominating the higher-priced section. Vancouver reigns supreme, though, with an average rent of $2,500 for a 3.5 – that’s $500 more expensive than even a 4.5 in Montreal.

At the bottom of the list are several Alberta cities, where a 3.5 will cost you less than $1,000 – an average of $836, to be exact. So if the Montreal housing market isn’t cutting it for you, consider a move westward.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...