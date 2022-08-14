Montreal Rent For The Average 3.5 Has Swelled To Over $1,500/Month, Report Finds
Montreal is the second priciest city in Quebec, after Gatineau.
If you’re not quite in the market for the most expensive house in Quebec, taking a look at the average rent in Montreal might make you a little queasy. For those of us with more modest incomes, the continued increase in rent prices is not particularly comforting. According to Rentals.ca, the monthly price for a 3.5 rose to above $1,500 for the first time this June, after months of upwards trends.
And those prices might be affecting the city's popularity. Based on Rental.ca property listing clicks, Montreal was the least popular municipality in June, in terms of average pageviews, while Vancouver was the most popular.
In July, the average rent fell for the first time all year, according to a report released by Liv.rent. This hasn’t stopped Montreal from being the second most expensive city in Quebec.
Gatineau is more expensive than Montreal by a less-than-ten-dollar margin for a 3.5, despite an extreme 20.3% increase in price since last year.
Montreal’s average 4.5 is actually pricier than those in Gatineau, sitting barely under $2,000 compared to Gatineau’s $1,810 average.
Both cities barely reach the top 25 most expensive cities in terms of rent, with Ontario towns massively dominating the higher-priced section. Vancouver reigns supreme, though, with an average rent of $2,500 for a 3.5 – that’s $500 more expensive than even a 4.5 in Montreal.
At the bottom of the list are several Alberta cities, where a 3.5 will cost you less than $1,000 – an average of $836, to be exact. So if the Montreal housing market isn’t cutting it for you, consider a move westward.