Montreal Rent Prices Soared In February — This Is What Rent Costs In 11 Popular Areas

Time to get out your old piggy bank...

Staff Writer
Alexis Bélec | Dreamstime

Montreal rent prices just keep on going up. And according to a new report from rental platform liv.rent, this reality only got worse in February.

Liv.rent's February 2022 Montreal Rent Report showed some significant price fluctuations in rental prices in the city, including the $114 rise in the average price of an unfurnished one-bedroom, bringing it to $1,414 in February.

For anyone out there brave enough to move in the middle of winter, this new report can help you make an informed decision about which area you'd like to live in – or at least which one fits into your budget.

Liv.rent looked at the average rent prices for 11 popular Montreal neighbourhoods this month: Plateau-Mont-Royal, Downtown, Saint-Henri, Westmount, Verdun, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Côte-des-Neiges, Saint-Laurent, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Villeray-Parc-Extension, and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

While we know places like Downtown and Plateau-Mont-Royal are always rather pricey when it comes to renting prices, other Montreal neighbourhoods, like Notre-Dame-De-Grâce, are starting to see major rent increases also.



liv.rent


This month, to no one's surprise, Plateau-Mont-Royal is considered the most expensive Montreal neighbourhood, meanwhile Côte-des-Neiges is deemed the most affordable, with a $433 difference for an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment.

If you're searching for a two-bedroom unfurnished space, the cheapest places to look for one are the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Ahuntsic-Cartierville. For those who need more space and are on the hunt for a three-bedroom apartment that doesn't come furnished, Villeray-Parc-Extension is where you're likely to find the best deal, with the average price of such being $1,907.

As for furnished spots, Côte-des-Neiges is where you should navigate your searches to if you're trying to get a good bang for your buck.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

