A Montreal Neighbourhood Was Just Ranked One Of The Coolest In The World
Villeray is the hottest place in town, according to the Time Out Index.
Time Out just released its annual ranking of the world's coolest neighbourhoods and — sayonara, Verdun! — a new Montreal neighbourhood has made the cut in 2021: Villeray.
Villeray, home to Jean-Talon Market and Jarry Park, ranked #18 on Time Out's list of "The 49 coolest neighbourhoods in the world" — one spot behind Noord, Amsterdam and one spot ahead of Surry Hills, Sydney.
Although Verdun was ranked #11 on the same list in 2020, it didn't make the cut this year.
In a blurb about Villeray for Time Out, Montreal editor JP Karwacki described the north-central neighbourhood as "an obvious (and deserved)" pick thanks to its "gemstone parks," central location, diversity and "burgeoning food and drink scene."
"If you didn't meet up with friends for beers, food and a spot of culture at one of Jarry Park's impromptu festivals [...] What can we say, pretty much everyone else did," wrote Karwacki.
He recommended grabbing coffee along Place de Castelnau, visiting Jean-Talon Market, shopping at Plaza St-Hubert, grabbing drinks at Bar Le Record and trying out one of the area's many delicious eateries — whether pizza from Vesta, panzerotti and natural wine from Knuckles or dining in at Tapeo, Tandem or Moccione.
Villeray is one of just two Canadian neighbourhoods to make Time Out's list this year. The other is Vancouver's Mount Pleasant which was ranked #40.
Villeray beat out neighbourhoods in Paris, Abu Dhabi, and Tokyo for its spot.
