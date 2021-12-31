Trending Topics

Montreal's Resonance Café Is Closing Permanently 'Given The Strains Of The Pandemic'

"You've made this a dynamic 9.5 years filled with amazing creative music, delicious vegan food, and espresso always made with heart."

@caferesonance | Instagram

Known for its live shows and vegan treats, the Mile End's beloved Resonance Café announced that it's permanently closing after almost 10 years "given the strains of the pandemic."

In an Instagram post on Friday, Resonance wrote that it "will not be resuming operations in 2022" while expressing "deepest appreciation" to staff members, artists and customers who have "supported and believed in this project" throughout the years.

"You've made this a dynamic 9.5 years filled with amazing creative music, delicious vegan food, and espresso always made with heart," the post says.

The owners of Resonance also announced that they will be putting all of their assets up for sale in January, meaning the space, sound gear, kitchen and espresso equipment will be up for grabs as a package should anyone be interested in using the space for a similar project.

If by February, no entrepreneurs want to take over the assets as a package deal, they will be sold individually, the post says.

For now, the comments section is abuzz with past patrons sharing gratitude and memories.

"Resonance I have seen shows, attended panels, studied and had meetings inside you. I have spent the better part of five years trying to figure out your insane vegan Nanaimo bar recipe and have come to terms with the fact that mine will simply never be as good. Wish I coulda had one last chocolate Jesus smoothie and vegan blt but alas, I will hold you forever dear! The city is less without you," wrote local photographer Ariana Molly.

According to the post, Resonance will have "a couple of final things to share with the community" and more details will be posted in the coming days and weeks.

Resonance is just one of several Montreal food and drink establishments that sadly closed their doors in 2021.

