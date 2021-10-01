Montreal Traffic Could Enter Another Level Of Hell This Weekend With Lots Of Road Closures
Good luck out there, folks.
This weekend is shaping up to be a Montreal traffic nightmare with tons of road closures affecting key stretches of highway.
According to Mobilité Montreal, "major obstacles will be put in place during the weekend, particularly on Autoroute 25 north and south in the Louis-Hippolyte-La-Fontaine Tunnel, on Autoroute 40 westbound between the Laurentides and Décarie Interchanges and on route 136 east between the Turcot Interchange and the Ville-Marie Tunnel."
Mobilité Montréal - Planifier ses déplacements durant la fin de semaine du 1er au 4 octobre - entraves majeures sur… https://t.co/HcwEvP8u6b— Québec 511 (@Québec 511) 1633085065.0
Work will take place at various times between Friday night and Monday morning. Some areas will be completely closed to traffic and will be detoured.
The following areas are to be avoided and you should definitely plan ahead if you're taking a drive:
- Autoroute 25 north will be closed to traffic "between Exit 90 [...] on A-20 west and the rue Notre-Dame Street E. / Curatteau entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La-Fontaine Tunnel" from 12:30 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.
- Autoroute 40 west will be closed between the Décarie and Laurentides Interchanges from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.
- The Autoroute 40 eastbound service road between the rue Champ-d'Eau and boulevard des Galeries-d'Anjou overpasses will be closed from 9:30 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.
- The ramp from Autoroute 20 east to Route 136 east in the Turcot Interchange will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
- Route 136 east will be completely closed between exit 2 and the entrances to rues de la Cathédrale and Notre-Dame.
- The ramp from Autoroute 20 west to Route 138 west in the Saint-Pierre Interchange will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.
- The westbound direction on the Île-aux-Tourtes from Senneville to Vaudreuil-Dorion will be closed from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. and from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
There are also several smaller road closures happening around the city this weekend.
This article's cover image is used for illustrative purposes only.