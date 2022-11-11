More Montreal Traffic Headaches Are Coming This Weekend — Here's What To Avoid
Don't get stuck!
Another weekend of Montreal traffic misery. Major highway construction work and road closures could lead to frustration for some drivers. Here's what to avoid so you don't end up driving in circles trying to follow detour signs.
All this info comes from Mobilité Montréal, the organization that manages traffic mitigation measures in the metro area.
First, Highway 13 north will be closed for an approximately 4.5-kilometre stretch between exit 2 and the entrance from Highway 40 east from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. That also means the northbound entrances from Highway 520 and rue Hickmore will be closed.
Meanwhile, on Highway 13 south, there will be nighttime closures between exit 6 (to Highway 40 west) and the entrance to Highway 520 west. That section will be inaccessible from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Friday night to Saturday morning and Saturday night to Sunday morning. It will close again at 11 p.m. Sunday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
Further south, in the Saint-Pierre Interchange, the exit from route 138 east to Highway 20 west will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. And only one lane will be open on 138 east between rue Clément and the interchange (about 600 metres) from 7 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Then, of course, there's the ongoing closure of three of the six lanes of Highway 25 inside the Louis Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel. Only one lane is open toward the South Shore and two toward Montreal.
The Victoria Bridge is down to a single lane too, switching directions twice each day. It serves Montreal-bound traffic from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the South Shore direction from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Good luck out there.