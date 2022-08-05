Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal traffic

The La Fontaine Tunnel Is In Even Worse Shape Than We Thought — Here Come More Closures!

Only three lanes will be open from November 2022 to November 2025.

Westbound entrance to the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel.

Westbound entrance to the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel.

The ongoing construction project to repair and fortify the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel has met with unexpected setbacks. The Ministère des Transports announced that the arch of the tunnel was more damaged than the initial inspection revealed. These "major technical issues" forced the team to reassess the strategies in place for reconstructing the tunnel safely for long-term use.

"Renovating old road infrastructure is a bit like renovating an old house. Sometimes there are really unfortunate surprises, and that’s the case here," Minister of Transport François Bonnardel said in a press statement.

The plan is to keep the tunnel in good condition for at least 40 years without "major intervention," so it’s no surprise that the impact on traffic will be noticeable as the work begins. Drivers can expect a single lane in the South Shore direction and two open in the Montreal direction.

This will remain the case until 2025.

The closures will begin in November 2022, per a Facebook post covering the project.

"The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel is a key economic link for the Montreal metropolitan area. I am aware of the repercussions that these modifications to the project will have on the population,” said Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the Montreal region.

"Together with our public transit partners, we will be putting in place significant measures to limit the impact on those who must travel," she continued.

The minister also advised that Montrealers rely on public transport during this time. To keep updated on the traffic situation in Montreal, check Québec 511 or follow the Ministère des Transports on social media.

