Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Weather In Montreal

Montreal Weather Features A Snow Filled Friday — Rush Hour Could Be Messy AF

Ok...now who asked for more snow?!

Editorial Fellow
A snow plow drives down a snowy Montreal street
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime.com

Time to curl up with a good book and a warm beverage - it's time for more Montreal snowfall. Following the erratic weather in Montreal over the past couple of weeks, including fog and freezing rain, Montreal can expect up to 10 cm of snow today.

Environment Canada released a snowfall alert for Montreal, along with the Châteauguay-La Prairie area, Laval, and Longueuil regions. It will begin snowing in the morning and likely continue throughout the day.

We can blame the United States for this one (sort of). All of Southern Quebec is currently being affected by a low pressure system over the central U.S, causing the snowfall. This will combine with winds coming from the northeast, so visibility will be low on the roads - good thing so many of us are working from home, right?

But seriously, try to avoid rush hour traffic today. In their weather alert, the Government of Canada recommends that you "consider modifying your travel plans."

Even if you dodge traffic today, the school run may still be unavoidable. The school boards in the region have not called a snow day, despite what we're sure some kids were hoping for.

Montreal can expect a chilly -12°C this morning, with temperatures dipping down to -15°C in the night. The average maximum temperature for February 25 is -2.7°C and the average minimum temperature is -11.6°C — so it's a cold one today.

While snowfall is typical for the month of February, it's safe to say we're all a little fed-up. Stay safe out there Montreal!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

montreal weather

Cold Montreal Temperatures Broke Records In January — Here's The Outlook For February

Could the worst be behind us? Fingers crossed!

Mario Beauregard | Dreamstime

The weather in January has been, well, a lot. Despite less-than-average snowfall, Montreal hit record-breaking low, low temperatures, with added wind-chill to boot. This was caused by the jet stream, which brought cold air to most of Eastern Canada.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist André Cantin, we hit record-breaking lows, "not for the whole month — for some days during the month. It's not the coldest January [on record]. We can qualify this January of 2022 as very cold compared to normal but it's not something we've never seen." That said, it was the coldest January in many years: "We have to go back to 2004 for a January similar to the one that we had this year."

Keep ReadingShow less
Traffic

Quebec Police Listed The Regions With The Most Deadly Road Accidents In 2021

The SQ released data on road accidents in its jurisdiction.

Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) released Quebec road accident stats for 2021, showing a 6.06% increase in fatal collisions compared to 2020, when lockdowns and travel restrictions forced many people off the roads.

According to Thursday's statement by the SQ, the Quebec police force responded to 245 deadly car accidents in 2021. In those 245 accidents, 262 people were declared dead, a 4.8% increase from 2020.

Keep ReadingShow less
Weather In Montreal

2021 Was Montreal's Hottest Year On Record

Here's what's in store for the first few months of 2022.

Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstime

It's official — 2021 was the hottest year on record for Montreal, according to Environment Canada. It beat out the previous hottest years, 1998 and 2012, by a mean few hundredths of a degree.

This rise in temperature in Montreal is attributed to new weather patterns, causing scorching temperatures in June, August, September and October. "August and October were record-breaking months," said Environment Canada spokesperson Simon Legault.

Keep ReadingShow less
montreal weather

Montreal Is Colder Than Moscow Right Now

It's also colder than the largest city in Siberia. 🥶

Kristof Lauwers | Dreamstime

Montreal is colder than Moscow on Monday. According to Environment Canada, temperatures in Quebec's metropolis plunged to an icy -16 C (-20 windchill) at 10:00 a.m. while, at the same time, the Russian capital enjoyed a balmy -9 C (-16 windchill), per The Weather Network.

Montreal is colder than other stereotypically frigid European cities too, including Helsinki (where it's -3 C, according to The Weather Network), Saint Petersburg (-6 C) and the northern Norway municipality of Tromsø (-13 C per The Weather Channel).

Keep ReadingShow less