The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Predicting Some Hella Slippery Roads Today

Traffic may be a bit of a nightmare...

Staff Writer
Radila Radilova | Dreamstime

On a day like today, we're thankful for winter tires. Because by the looks of the Montreal weather forecast, the tires are going to be working overtime this Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for Montreal and its surrounding areas, saying that 5 to 10 millimetres of freezing rain is expected on Tuesday, which will then turn into rain by the evening.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the warning reads.

Due to the slippery conditions, driving may be more difficult. So if you have the chance to work from home on Tuesday, you may want to take it and just avoid driving altogether.

And unfortunately, we won't be seeing the end of this weather mess on Tuesday — the whole week is going to be a meteorological rollercoaster. According to The Weather Network, the next seven days in Montreal will see rain, freezing rain and snow.

So you're going to need to keep all of your spring and winter gear handy, like an umbrella and warm boots.

But hey, this weather also makes for the perfect day to hit up one of the many skating rinks in Montreal.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

