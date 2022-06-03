Montreal Weather This Weekend Is Just What You Want. Next Week, Not So Much
Temperatures will stay high, even when the sun isn't out. ☀️☀️⛈️
Montreal's month of June is starting off with a warm-weather bang that will continue through the weekend. Environment Canada is forecasting mainly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs hovering around 22 C on both days. By Monday night, however, clouds will set in and the agency predicts showers throughout the rest of next week.
Montrealers will get a taste of the adverse weather on Friday. There's a 30 percent chance that thunderstorms will sweep in tonight with fog patches developing overnight and a low of 14 C.
By Saturday morning the rain is expected to clear and give way to the sun, although winds could gust up to 50 km/h in the morning.
The pleasant weather over the weekend does come with a high UV index warning, which means longer sun exposure can cause adverse health effects. A UV index of 7 on Saturday and Sunday indicates strong sun rays and a higher risk of sunburn, skin aging, and skin cancer.
Environment Canada advises taking sun safety precautions, like wearing hats, sunglasses, and clothing that cover as much skin as possible and using 'broad spectrum' sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 on uncovered skin.
The switch to clouds and rain early next week will not bring the usual cooling effect. In fact, temperatures will rise starting on Monday, going up to 24 C and staying around that through next Thursday.
Météo Média reports the record-breaking heat in early May is unlikely to return in June. The city should catch a break for at least the next two to three weeks.