Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal weather

Montreal Weather This Weekend Is Just What You Want. Next Week, Not So Much

Temperatures will stay high, even when the sun isn't out. ☀️☀️⛈️

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
Two people stand next to a railing overlooking the Saint Lawrence River on a sunny day with clear skies.​

Two people stand next to a railing overlooking the Saint Lawrence River on a sunny day with clear skies.

Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstime

Montreal's month of June is starting off with a warm-weather bang that will continue through the weekend. Environment Canada is forecasting mainly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs hovering around 22 C on both days. By Monday night, however, clouds will set in and the agency predicts showers throughout the rest of next week.

Montrealers will get a taste of the adverse weather on Friday. There's a 30 percent chance that thunderstorms will sweep in tonight with fog patches developing overnight and a low of 14 C.

By Saturday morning the rain is expected to clear and give way to the sun, although winds could gust up to 50 km/h in the morning.

The pleasant weather over the weekend does come with a high UV index warning, which means longer sun exposure can cause adverse health effects. A UV index of 7 on Saturday and Sunday indicates strong sun rays and a higher risk of sunburn, skin aging, and skin cancer.

Environment Canada advises taking sun safety precautions, like wearing hats, sunglasses, and clothing that cover as much skin as possible and using 'broad spectrum' sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 on uncovered skin.

The switch to clouds and rain early next week will not bring the usual cooling effect. In fact, temperatures will rise starting on Monday, going up to 24 C and staying around that through next Thursday.

Météo Média reports the record-breaking heat in early May is unlikely to return in June. The city should catch a break for at least the next two to three weeks.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...