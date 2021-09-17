Montreal Will Officially Host The 2022 NHL Draft At The Bell Centre
Montreal hosted the first-ever NHL Draft.
"We are very excited to have been chosen by the League to host the draft, which will take place in Montreal for the first time since 2009," France Margaret Bélanger, president, Sports and Entertainment of Groupe CH, said in a press release.
This will be the 27th time Montreal will host the NHL Draft. Montreal was in fact the first city to ever host a draft back in 1963.
Montreal was scheduled to host the 2020 NHL Draft, but that event was cancelled and moved online due to the pandemic.
"We are thrilled to welcome back teams and players in the first sports city in Canada," Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal, added.
The draft will be held over two days on Thursday, July 7, 2022, and Friday, July 8, 2022.