Montreal's 3-Day Korean Street Food Festival Is This Week — Here's Everything You Can Eat
There's going to be K-pop dancing, cute puppies and drinks too!
POCHA MTL — short for Pojang Macha, a term for street food stalls common in Korea's big cities — has finally announced its lineup of food vendors, and it's looking very promising already.
The festival, which drew crowds of thousands in its first year, is returning with enough snacks and drinks to keep you busy for all three days. K-BROS is bringing Dakkochi, Korean chicken skewers, and RAKU will serve Korean BBQ-style pork belly. Two chefs straight from South Korea will be crafting Korean fusion tacos alongside a vegan dish called Sanchae Bibimbap.
Festivalgoers have historically enjoyed the Korean fried chicken, Tteokbokki, and — of course — some crispy kogos. This year, POCHA is bringing two trendy foods popular in Korea: tornado potatoes, fried crispy potatoes sliced in a spiral, and "croffles," a fascinating combination of croissant and waffle.
For drinks, there will be BOBA BOBA bubble tea, TEDDY serving fresh fruit drinks, and POCHA BAR for all your soju cocktail and other alcoholic desires.
Rather than waiting in long lines, POCHA MTL is offering visitors the opportunity to place orders via QR code on their phones, allowing you to wander the festival until you’re notified when your food is ready. If you really want to, you can pay in cash and wait in line like a normal person, too.If that’s not enough, POCHA is also introducing an adorable puppy meetup for Pomeranians, poodles, and bichons – three breeds apparently loved in South Korea. To register your fluffy friend for this event, creatively called POMPOOCHON, there's a form to fill out.
POCHA MTL
Price: Free entry
Where: MR-63 site, Montreal, QC (corner of rues Peel and Ottawa)
When:
- Friday, August 19: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, August 20: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, August 21: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.