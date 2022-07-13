The Resurrection Of Ganadara: A Beloved Montreal Korean Pub Is Making A Comeback
They plan to open three locations by summer 2023. 🍱
Korean eatery Ganadara Bar is bibim-back after closing two years ago due to business struggles caused by the pandemic. The popular spot known for serving a fusion of Korean street food, like tteokbokki, and Montreal staples, like poutine, is partnering with Sushi Sama and Le Poké Station to open at least three locations before next summer.
"We plan to have 50 locations within the next few years. We'll bring back as much of the old menu as possible. We're already working on some new recipes too," said Ganadara owner JP.
The restaurant is expanding beyond the in-restaurant experience to add more take-out and delivery-only locations.
"Our concept will be based on the same philosophy as our new partners, which is that the best meals are usually enjoyed in the comfort of your own home," he said.
"We will have the original Ganadara [set up] in some prime locations and a take-out one in smaller neighborhoods, so everyone can enjoy the food we make."
Ganadara was formerly situated near the downtown campus of Guy-Concordia offering an affordable price point (meals averaged around $15, while cocktails started at $8) making it a student favourite.
News of the restaurant's revival has created an explosion of excited responses on local social media channels with the restaurant receiving over two thousand reactions to their Instagram announcement alone.
"Our social media is getting endless notifications. We are as happy as everyone else that we could make Montreal great again by bringing Ganadara back to life," said JP.