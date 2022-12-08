Montreal's Average Rent Is Down! Unfortunately, This Is Normal For December
The city-wide average is just above $1,500.
If you're that person who spent nearly $900 at a bakery using Uber Eats, the average Montreal rent being just over $1,500 probably doesn't faze you. But if you're someone who has a more normal relationship with money, Montreal's rent averages may be relatively upsetting.
But only relatively, because Toronto's average rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom has been just over $2,000 since September 2022. In Vancouver, the same apartment might sell for an average above $2,200, so Montrealers can rest assured that our housing crisis, though it is awful, is way better than everyone else's.
However, the $31 decrease from November's average rent (for an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment) isn't necessarily a sign of things improving: it's part of what liv.rent describes as a normal slowing down of the housing market during the winter months.
The cheapest type of apartment in Montreal, according to liv.rent, is an unfurnished one-bedroom in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. These units average a monthly rent of $1,231, which is definitely a discount from the same units in the most expensive neighbourhood: downtown, an unfurnished one-bedroom averages $1,750.
Prices are highest in Montreal's downtown neighbourhood, where a furnished two-bedroom costs $2,711 on average and an unfurnished two-bedroom costs $2,506. The Plateau is the only neighbourhood giving downtown a run for its money: in only one category, furnished one-bedrooms, the Plateau's average rent ($2,016) is higher than downtown's ($1,898).
With inflation and cost of living increases on the map as well, the housing game is a tough one to play, perhaps for tenants most of all.
