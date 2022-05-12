Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Botanical Garden

Montreal's Botanical Garden Is Hosting An Outdoor Plant Market

Get your hands on some greenery. 🌱

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Someone wearing a vest carries plants in a green bin. Right: The back of a person carrying tote bags filled with plants on both shoulders.

Mathieu Rivard | Courtesy of Espace pour la vie

Montreal's go-to green space is hosting a plant market to help you spruce up your home garden. The 25th Great Gardening Weekend at the Botanical Garden marks the start of the gardening season from May 27 to 29. Over forty exhibitors will have plants and tools for sale, so you can get your hands on some new greenery and ask for advice on upcoming gardening projects.

This year's theme celebrates the garden as a meeting place, where the fruits of a gardener's labour result in produce and flowers to share with loved ones.

Espace pour la vie will have representatives from the My Garden program on-site to discuss making your garden more biodiverse. The annual program is free and open to all Quebec residents to encourage growing native species of flora, support wildlife, or make a home butterfly/bird sanctuary.

Other gardening groups will also have booths, like the École des métiers de l'horticulture de Montréal, Mission Monarque team, Plant Biology Research Institute, and urban agriculture afficiadaos Cultiver Montréal .

All weekend from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. DJ Amalia will turnip the beets.

A free virtual gardening conference will take place in French fromMay 24 to 26. Talks will be broadcast live on the Espace pour la vie Facebook page.

While you don't need a green thumb to attend the Great Gardening Weekend, you will need to buya regular Montreal Botanical Garden ticket.

Paid parking is available in the P1 area of the Botanical Garden at 4101 rue Sherbrooke Est. For those who want to take public transit, Pie-IX metro station is just a five-minute walk from the event.

2022 Great Gardening Weekend

When: May 27-29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Botanical Garden, 4101 rue Sherbrooke Est

Cost: $17/adult

Website

