Montreal's Downtown Sugar Shack Weekend Will Have Free Maple Taffy & Ice Rink Bumper Cars
From March 17 to 19 at Montreal's Esplanade Tranquille ✨
Montreal's maple sugar season is the glimmer of hope we all need right now. It's still freezing outside but the arrival of maple syrup stalls is proof spring is around the corner. Plus, it's time to indulge in unlimited sweetness guilt-free because, well, everyone does it.
From March 17 to 19, Montreal's Esplanade Tranquille is hosting a sugar-shack-themed weekend with free activities and tastings so all Montrealers can embrace this special time of the year without breaking the bank.
The team of Petite Cabane à sucre de Québec will explain how maple syrup is made and everyone can taste taffy for free.
Famous pastry chef Patrick Bouilly and his students from the Institut de tourisme et d’hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) will demonstrate their artistic skills with several maple sugar sculptures, also available for the public to taste.
And once the sugar rush kicks in, you can jump in one of the bumper cars — no, these are not spaceships — installed on the ice rink for a winter ride like no other. No reservation is required.
If you want to keep the sweet festivities going after that weekend, perhaps you should head to the Cabane Panache festival on rue Wellington from March 23 to 26.
You can expect a massive street party with festive music, tasty food options, boozy drinks and once again, maple taffy on snow.
La cabane à sucre de Tranquille
A sugar shack in Montreal's Quartier des spectacles.
Vivien Gaumand | Courtesy of the Partenariat du Quartier des spectacles
Cost: Free to attend
When: March 17 to 19, 2023
- Tastings: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 17 and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 18 and 19.
- Bumper cars: from 3.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. on March 18 and 19
Where: Esplanade Tranquille, Quartier des Spectacles