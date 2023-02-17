Montreal's Cabane à Sucre Fest Has Unveiled Its Menu, Including French Toast Grilled Cheese
24 mouth-watering snacks will be between $5 and $7.🥓🤤🍁
Cabane Panache, the cabane à sucre-inspired festival of maple and springtime revelry, will once again take over rue Wellington in Montreal's Verdun borough this year. It promises to draw winter-weary Montrealers out of their dens with a tantalizing, newly-announced menu of sweet and savoury bites from local restaurants.
Its 24 feature snacks will all be between $5 and $7:
- a pork belly confit "lollipop" and
- mum and maple baba from French-style bistro Paname;
- a maple BBQ sauce and mustard-covered "sugar shack pogo" and
- maple smoked ham mac n' cheese from tapas bar La Bêtise;
- café Station W's cinnamon roll and
- bacon and cheddar-loaded French toast grilled cheese;
- buvette Archway's cilantro vegan 'baycon' tsukune skewer with maple teriyaki and
- waffle with maple jackfruit and ham bulgogi;
- maple cannoli and
- a maple mustard sausage sandwich from Italian sandwich maker BOSSA;
- chicken and beer creole puff pastries and
- maple "mac jerk" with pulled pork from creole restaurant Kwizinn;
- maple pudding and
- maple ham poutine from restaurant La Marquise;
- Irish maple stew and
- smoked maple crispy pork rinds from Taverne Le Trèfle;
- Restaurant Les Street Monkeys' yellow curry, coconut milk and vegetable soup, and
- fried chicken dumplings with yellow curry sauce and maple syrup;
- a maple and egg French toast sandwich and
- maple BBQ sauce burger from Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce;
- Villa Wellington's maple dulce de leche churros and
- pulled pork tacos;
- and pea soup and
- bacon and pork beans from local brewery BENELUX.
To wash it all down, BENELUX will also present a special maple-smoked porter beer for the event.
Cabane Panache organizers are further teasing the return of "Sucrier Urbain" David Lessard's maple taffy on snow.
Otherwise, the SAQ and Quebec liquor producer Coureur des Bois will be selling wine, cider and cocktails.
Festival-goers will be eating to a soundtrack of live music by local bands, musicians and singers, including Yves Lambert, Sara Dufour, Qualité Motel, LaF Dj SET, Bosko Baker, ClaireRidgely, É.T.É, Le Diable à Cinq, and the Urban Science Brass Band.
Drag artist Misty Waterfalls will animate the crowd in the evening of Friday, March 24.
Get a summary of the festival details below.
Cabane Panache — Montreal's Cabane à Sucre Festival
Price:
- Free to attend
- Snacks are between $5 and $7
When:
- Thursday, March 23, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, March 24, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
