Montreal Is Hosting A Cabane à Sucre Street Festival This Spring & It's Free To Attend
Festive music and good food to welcome spring! 🤗
From March 23 to 26, the Cabane Panache festival will take over Montreal's rue Wellington for its 11th edition to celebrate the end of icy temps and the 2023 sugaring season.
You can expect a massive street party with festive music, tasty food options, boozy drinks and of course, maple taffy on snow.
If you were looking for something fun to do to fight off the winter blues, the event, described in a press release as "the biggest maple [...] party in town," could be a good addition to your March bucket list.
And the best part: the four-day event is free to attend.
Maple taffy and sausage sticks at Cabane Panache.Caroline Perron Photographies | Courtesy of Promenade Wellington
Organizers promise "an edition that will transport you back to the good old days of big feasts and long evenings."
The full musical program and list of activities are forthcoming on February 17, but the list of partners is already making our mouths water. It includes Le Sucrier Urbain, Le Coureur des Bois, Benelux Brasserie Artisanale and more.
You can apply here to volunteer for Cabane Panache 2023.
Cabane Panache 2023
Cost: Free
When:
- Thursday, March 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, March 24, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday March 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday March 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Promenade Wellington, Verdun, Montreal.