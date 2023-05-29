Montreal's First Summer Heat Wave In June Is Set to Break Records & Probably Your AC
The weather is just warming up. ☀️
Montreal weather sizzled over the weekend, toppling heat records with a sweltering 31.2 C on May 28. But don't expect the temperature to mellow out anytime soon. Mother Nature is set to unleash a summer heatwave in June that promises to bring more stifling warmth than a packed metro car during peak hours.
May 29 is expected to see temperatures hover around seasonal averages, according to MétéoMédia, followed by an influx of much higher temperatures by June 1.
\u201cThe Pierre-Eliott-Trudeau Airport station set a new temperature record yesterday, May 28, 2023. The temperature reached 31.2\u00b0C, compared with the previous record of 31.0\u00b0C in 1978.\u201d— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCC Weather Quebec) 1685361264
Montreal, Gatineau, Quebec and Val-d'Or, which have never recorded June 1 temperatures above 30 C, may be in for some record-breaking highs. Forecasts are predicting temperatures between 30 C and 32 C. Even Sherbrooke could see its 30.2 C record shattered.
The looming danger of wildfires is expected to intensify over the upcoming days, with a significant portion of Quebec at high risk. Imminent hot weather will make conditions conducive to start and spread of wildfires, especially in the western and southern parts of the province.
Ahead of summer's official start on June 21, Quebecers should also brace for the return of the Humidex Index. With the added mugginess in the air, it might start to feel like a sticky 35 C in some areas.
The impending heat wave won't spare evening temperatures either. Mid-week forecasts suggest the mercury may stubbornly refuse to dip below 20 C when the sun takes a break, making after-dark a sweaty nightmare for those without air conditioning.
Consider this your official reminder to stock up on popsicles, invest in a decent fan and maybe make friends with someone who has access to a pool.