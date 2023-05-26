Parc Jean-Drapeau's Pool Is Opening For The Summer Season
Get ready to dive into your most memorable summer yet! 🏊
As summer temperatures begin to soar, Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau is set to open its Aquatic Complex this weekend.
Between May 27 and June 11, the heated recreational pool will be accessible every weekend, with daily openings from June 17 onward.
From May 29, early birds and fitness enthusiasts will have the opportunity to engage in lane swimming throughout the week.
But the fun isn't just for the solo swimmers and the fitness fanatics. The Aquatic Complex promises a slew of water activities for visitors of all ages and interests.
For those who want to perfect that diving technique, the diving pool and its springboards are at your disposal. If it's family fun you're after, then the poolside water play area and the floating inflatable structure installed in the recreational pool on Family Sundays offer an exciting obstacle course for little ones.
And sports fans can witness some major aquatic sporting events. This season, the Aquatic Complex is hosting the Junior National Diving Festival and the Canadian U19 Water Polo Championship.
There's also the 'Touring the water' event on July 30, aimed at introducing youth aged 6 to 17 to a variety of water sports. Meanwhile, the thrilling Psicobloc climbing competition will take place from September 1 to 4.
To avoid disappointment on days when the complex is at full capacity, visitors are advised to purchase tickets online ahead of time, to ensure a guaranteed spot by the pool.
The Aquatic Complex offers affordable daily rates, with free entry for those under two years old, $3.10 for ages three to 13 years and $6.70 for those aged 14 and over. There's also a family rate of $15.40.
For detailed programming and schedules, head over to parcjeandrapeau.com.