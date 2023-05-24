You Can Road Trip To A Hidden Crystal-Clear Grotto From Montreal This Summer
Is this Canada or the Caribbean?
If you're set on travelling this summer to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, then a road trip over to a hidden grotto with turquoise waters just might be the adventure you're looking for. Located in southern Ontario, the Bruce Peninsula National Park is home to landscapes so stunning you'll be wondering whether you're in Canada or the Caribbean.
You can feast your eyes on a natural marine cave surrounded by crystal-clear waters. And you can even jump in for a refreshing summer swim. Take note: the water can be cold but totally worth it after a hike or simply to get an Insta-worthy snap.
Now, the straight road trip is a gnarly nine hours long. However, if you ask anyone who's been to Bruce Peninsula National Park, they'll tell you it's well worth it. With its limestone rocks, cliffs and glistening waters, you'll be happy you made the trek. For those looking to break up the trip so the drive doesn't feel like an eternity, a stopover in Toronto is always an option. Other scenic stops along the way include Northumberland, Prince Edward County, and Wasaga Beach.
The national park also offers other activities and attractions including loads of scenic hiking trails through the wetlands and forests, snorkelling, boating, wildlife viewing and camping.
Visitors are required to make a reservation in order to access the grotto from April 30 to October 31, 2023, per the Parks Canada website. A fee must be paid, which grants you a four-hour parking pass and access to the park. The grotto can be accessed directly from Cyprus Lake Road. The fee to enter is $8.50 for adults, $7.25 for seniors, $16.75 for a family or group and free for youth ages six to 17 years old.
According to Parks Canada, the busiest time to visit the Bruce Peninsula National Park is mid-June to mid-September, so planning a visit sooner than later would help you avoid the crowds.
Montrealers can also venture over to other areas across the Georgian Bay shoreline that offer island beach vibes such as the Halfway Log Dump and its surrounding trails.
Bruce Peninsula National Park Grotto
When: Reservations must be made to access the grotto from April 30 to October 31, 2023.
Where: Bruce Peninsula National Park, Ontario — The grotto can be accessed directly via Cyprus Lake Road.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.