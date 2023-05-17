The Best Bars In Canada Were Ranked & Montreal Swept The Top 3
Who's thirsty? 🥂
From the colourful neon signs illuminating the streets to the irresistible aroma of mixology wizardry, Montreal's bar scene exudes a magnetic charm unlike any other city across the true north and a recent ranking of the 50 best bars in Canada is proof of just that.
Canada's 100 Best released its annual list of Canada's 50 Best Bars and Montreal earned itself 10 entries with two spots landing in the top three. "This year’s edition of Canada’s 50 Best Bars celebrates drinking establishments of all types — from swanky speakeasies to cheerful public houses," the magazine wrote.
The top bars across Canada were voted upon by a diverse selection of expert judges including bartenders, bar owners, brewmasters, distillers, industry reps and discerning drinkers, Although Toronto snagged the top spot with Civil Liberties, Montreal's very own The Cloakroom (2) and Atwater Cocktail Club (3) were just behind.
Per Canada's 100 Best, Cloakroom secured its second place thanks to its made-to-measure concept and striking century-old architecture. Oh, not to mention the bar's "delicious cocktails made with integrity."
Milky Way also got recognized for its superb vibe and cocktail menu, landing ninth on the list. The Coldroom (15), and El Pequeño (19) also made the cut, rounding off the top 20. Wondering what other Montreal bars made the cut? Here's the full list of bars across the 514 that are considered the crème de la crème in Canada:
- The Cloakroom (2)
- Atwater Cocktail Club (3)
- Milky Way (9)
- The Coldroom (15)
- El Pequeño (19)
- Jjacques (28)
- Sans Soleil (34)
- Le Majestique (43)
- Isle de Garde (48)
- Justine (50)