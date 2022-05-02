Montreal's Huge Public Terrasse & Outdoor Music Venue Is Reopening Downtown This Month
Here's what to expect.
April showers bring May lagers. The arrival of warm weather means the city is once again sprouting with opportunities to drink outdoors — well, drink more comfortably outdoors at least. Montreal's Jardins Gamelins terrasse, public garden and music venue is the latest to announce its return for the 2022 season.
The site, at Place Émilie-Gamelin next to the Berri-UQAM metro station entrance on rue Sainte-Catherine, will have free programming every day from May 26 to October 2, 2022. Visitors can explore its urban garden, including a greenhouse and butterfly house, take part in workshops, browse open-air exhibitions from the SAT and BAnQ, and play on-site games.
Every Sunday, there will be organized "game clubs" and quizzes.
Perhaps most excitingly, the Jardins Gamelin snack counter and bar will both be back. Organizers promise "a menu filled with classics reinvented with a Gamelin twist" in addition to "culinary surprises throughout the season."
Radio-Canada's OHdio program will liven the scene with what Jardins Gamelin ensures will be a "danceable, festive and diverse" music playlist.
On opening night, May 26, DJ Sugarface BelFo will take over after 5 p.m. before La Fanfare Jarry starts playing "traditional Balkan music" at 6:30 p.m.
A concert will begin at 8 p.m. The duo Titelaine will play its electro-pop before The Brooks close the evening with what a press release describes as their "powerful groove machine and electrifying funk."
A complete program for the season is forthcoming. General details are below.
Jardins Gamelin 2022
Price: Free
Where: Place Émilie-Gamelin, Montreal, QC
When: May 26 to October 2